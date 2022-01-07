Pia Wurtzbach Calls Out Those Who Break COVID-19 Protocols: 'Konsensiya niyo na lang ‘yan'

Be it local or international, the ongoing spread of coronavirus has impacted a fair share of celebrities. The latest to speak out about being tested positive is former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, who broke the news on Instagram on December 7.

She wrote, “I caught COVID here in the UK even though I’ve been fully vaccinated and received my booster shot already. Kumpleto din ako ng flu and pneumonia vaccines. I eat healthily and I’m active, but I still got it.”

The beauty queen revealed that she got all the symptoms of the virus: fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, and loss of taste and smell. “I’ve never been sick for this long, which lasted more than a week,” she continues, saying that she is currently completing isolation with her sister Sarah Wurtzbach.

Fortunately, they’re both recovering well from the virus and have tested negative already, with Pia saying, “the worst is through”. Her parents also didn’t contract the virus.

But Pia didn’t stop there. She also talked about the importance of following required protocols, advising everyone to “take this [COVID-19] seriously”.

She wrote, “Guys, COVID is so real. My timeline shows that many have/had it too, both in the Philippines & abroad. And the numbers are going up exponentially. Please take this seriously because anyone can get it no matter how healthy you are. Being fully vaccinated doesn’t stop you from getting the virus, but it helps you overcome it.

“Please follow health and safety protocols. I think it’s the moment you put your guard down, doon ka mahahawa. You think you’re safe and usually yung makakahalubilo mo walang symptoms. Akala mo all is well. Pero, nahawa ka na pala at may possibility na maipasa mo sa iba nang di mo alam.”

Pia continues, demanding accountability from those involved on protocol breaches: “It seems easy for anyone to just break protocols and still go out even when they know they tested positive. Feeling nila, di sila mahuhuli or wala namang nagbabantay.

“I’ve personally seen other people do this. Meron pa diyan, may symptoms na and have the means to get tested pero ayaw nilang ma-confirm na may COVID sila, tas lalabas pa rin. Naku, konsensiya niyo na lang 'yan. Konting personal accountability, please.”

Hear, hear. Get well soon, Queen P!

