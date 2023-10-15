Pia Wurtzbach Closes Mark Bumgarner's LA Show: 'To many more stunning looks'

Pia Wurtzbach just wrapped up fashion designer Mark Bumgarner's LA show as his muse.

The Miss Universe 2015 beauty queen strutted on the catwalk looking elegant in one of Mark's black creations, which featured a strapless plunging neckline gown with a sheer bodice. She looked *gorgeous*, as usual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Jauncey (@piawurtzbach)

Netizens couldn't help but notice the former members of Heart's glam team.

"Glad to see Heart's staff, Justin and Jeck, in your team," one netizen commented. "I think they're good and amazing!"

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Another reacted, "Gusto ko chismis, charot. Ano kaya masasabi ni Heart. Anyways, love your looks; amazing team you've got there."

Justin and Jeck made headlines sometime in July 2023 following their reported *falling-out* with Heart due to an alleged maxed-out credit card. Replying to a comment on Insta, Justin labeled the accusation as fake news, clarifying that they couldn't care less about Heart's credit card.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Some netizens also wondered where Heart was at the show, she is known to be a good friend of Mark.

"Anong [nangyari] saan si Heart," one netizen asked.

Rumor had it in December 2022 that the fashion designer and Heart also had a falling out, which is why Mark has been dressing up Pia. Based on Mark's IG feed, it looks like Heart last wore one of his designs in September 2022.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARK BUMGARNER (@markbumgarner)

MORE ON PIA WURTZBACH AND HEART EVANGELISTA:

Pia Wurtzbach Was Once Told That She'd ‘Never Make It To Fashion Week’

Heart Evangelista’s Former MUA Breaks His Silence On Rumored *Fallout* With The Actress

Heart Evangelista Has A *Tradition* Of Eating At Jollibee During Milan Fashion Week