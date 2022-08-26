Omo! Park Bom, Hyolyn, VIVIZ, LOONA, Brave Girls, And BE'O Are Heading To Manila This October

Good news, K-pop fans!

On August 26, concert organizer Neuwave Events And Productions revealed the complete star-studded lineup of K-pop artists joining the K-pop and P-pop festival happening this October.

Girl groups VIVIZ, Brave Girls, and LOONA, as well as soloists Hyolyn, Park Bom, and rapper BE'O are slated to perform at Popstival 2022. The festival will be held at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City on October 21, Friday.

Neuwave also announced that LOONA member Chuu will not be attending the event.

They shared, "We would like to inform you that LOONA member Chuu will not be able to join the POPSTIVAL 2022 due to her prior commitments. We hope for your kind understanding."

More information about the event, including the P-pop acts joining the festival, are expected to be released *soon*.

ICYDK, Neuwave previously organized the BE YOU: The World Will Adjust concert last July, which featured performances from Red Velvet, BINI, and BGYO. They are also the team responsible for bringing Jessi's upcoming Zoom in Manila concert.

