OMG, Rachel Peters Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

It's official: Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters and her husband, Migz Villafuerte, are expecting their second baby!

Rachel took to Instagram to announce the amazing news, sharing photos of her family all dressed in white. "Been baking a little bun. Can’t believe we’re a family of four," she wrote in the caption. "Also, belated happy birthday to the hubs. You already know this counts as your gift for the next few years. Love you and love us forever." So cuuute!

Instagram/rachelpetersx

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Instagram/rachelpetersx

Naturally, the Miss Universe PH titleholder's celebrity friends and fellow beauty queens expressed their excitement in the comments section, including Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez.

Instagram/rachelpetersx

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Instagram/rachelpetersx

Rachel and Migz tied the knot in July 2021. They welcomed their first child, Kaia, in October 2021. Congratulations, you two!

MORE FROM COSMO:

Jennica Garcia *Almost* Became An OFW Amid Struggle To Find Acting Projects

Ivana Alawi Just Got A *Low-Key* Underboob Tattoo, And We're Here For It

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Enabler Behavior? Netizens Call Out Dani Barretto On *Cheering* For Alex Gonzaga’s Act