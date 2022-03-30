Omo, Rain Reveals He Almost Got Plastic Surgery Because Of Park Jin Young

Hallyu superstar Rain confessed he *almost* got a plastic surgery procedure done—all because of a suggestion by his former JYP Entertainment CEO and close friend Park Jin Young.

The singer-actor made the revelation in a recent episode of Season B with JYP Entertainment artists Stray Kids. The boy group's leader Bang Chan talked about his ~popularity~ in Australia for having a close resemblance to Rain.

In response, Rain revealed he wasn't always praised for having good looks: "When I was young, everybody said I was ugly. I almost got plastic surgery. Park Jin Young told me to go."

Rain jokingly shared why he decided not to go under the knife, saying, "Honestly, Park Jin Young hyung is also not good looking. He could succeed even if he looked like that."

There's no need to worry as all is good between Rain and Park Jin Young as the two remain good friends up to this day. In 2020, Rain released his album Pieces by Rain, which includes a duet track with Park Jin Young titled "Switch To Me."

Rain debuted as a solo artist under JYP Entertainment in 2002. Following a string of successful music releases, he left the company in 2007 to set up his own entertainment agency.