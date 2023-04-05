Raven Rigor Defends Xyriel Manabat Against Inappropriate Comments On Social Media: ‘Please respect women’

On March 30, Xyriel Manabat graced the Star Magical Prom 2023 in a Bridgerton-inspired corset dress by Noel Estopito. The scene-stealing ensemble accentuated her curves and flaunted a little bit of skin with its sweetheart neckline—and the actress looked absolutely *beautiful*!

In the comments section of Xyriel’s photo, however, several netizens couldn’t help but leave unsolicited and lewd remarks about her body, with some even stating that her breasts were “too big” for her figure.

Xyriel’s Dirty Linen co-star Raven Rigor took to Facebook to defend the actress. “Please respect women. There is more to her than meets the eye,” he wrote. “She is one of the kindest and most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. She taught me how to really immerse myself in my character as Clint and helped me be in touch with my emotions while playing the role.”

“If it weren’t for her I wouldn’t be able to keep up with all the great actors I’m with in Dirty Linen. In my eyes, she’s already my sister,” he continued.

Raven was then backed up by several netizens in the comments section, with more fans expressing their disgust over *disrespectful* remarks towards Xyriel.

“I think nothing is wrong with what she is wearing, and we also cannot blame her if that is the size of her hinaharap by nature. What's wrong is what other people are saying in the comments section,” one comment reads. “Yes we have the freedom to express our opinions, but at the same time we have to be careful and sensitive to what we say.”

In this day and age, it’s high time we stop making unsolicited comments about a woman’s body, or shaming them for something as normal and *human* as the size of one’s breasts. There’s nothing to lose (and everything to gain) if we just choose to be kind, you guys.

