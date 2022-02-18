Rayver Cruz Says He's 'Moved On' From Breakup With Janine Gutierrez

Rayver Cruz is ready for a fresh start in 2022. The actor, who's set to star in an upcoming teleserye Bolera alongside Kylie Padilla, recently talked about his breakup with Janine Gutierrez in an interview with Nelson Canlas.

Aired on 24 Oras on February 16, Nelson asked Rayver if he was ready to talk about the breakup he experienced. Rayver responded, "'Pag nagmahal ka, dapat marunong ka rin tumanggap ng sakit sa mga circumstances na puwede mangyari."

While a source previously said that no third party was involved in the breakup of the two celebrities, Rayver reiterated to Nelson, "Kinaklaro ko po, there was no third party involved, especially from my end."

Talking about 2022 being a year of new beginnings, Rayver said, "In time, magiging okey yung lahat. Okey na ako. Yes, naka-move on na ako. 2022 na e. So ang masasabi ko, naka-move on na ako and I'm happy."

In November, it was reported that Janine and Rayver have called it quits after five years of dating. The former couple was first rumored to be dating in 2017, and they appeared together publicly at the 2017 Star Magic Ball. The couple has kept a low profile of their relationship over the years, but it was stated that a lack of time for each other was the reason for the split.