Regine Velasquez Just ~Gifted~ Jolina Magdangal A Pair Of 'Cinderella' Shoes

We all know how ~insane~ Regine Velasquez's shoe collection is and Asia's Songbird is known for her taste in unique designer shoes.

And it looks like Regine's iconic shoe collection is making the rounds online as the singer recently gifted a pair of "Cinderella" shoes to her Magandang Buhay co-host Jolina Magdangal!

Sharing a photo of the shoes on her Instagram account on March 15, Jolina wrote, "May isang taong very generous. 'Pag nakita niya na bagay sa taong ito kung anumang gamit meron siya, binibigay niya. At isa na nga ang mga super gaganda at branded shoes niya."

The actress shared that she has friends who have received shoes from Regine because they were wearing the same size (6, in case you were wondering) and Jolina wrote, "Naku, malabo na ako kasi 41/2 ako."

Continuing her shoe story, Jolina wrote, "Noong isang araw, pasuot na siya ng napakaganda niyang sapatos, biglang sabi niya sa akin… 'Sukat mo nga, Jolens.' Bigla akong kinabahan, kaya dinahan-dahan ko ang pagsuot ng sapatos na parang noong sinusuot yung glass shoes ni Cinderella, at ang naisip ko, 'Ito na yung moment ko.'"

Jolina revealed that despite wearing a different shoe size from Regine, the shoe fit her *perfectly*! Jolina added, "KUMASIYA! Fit na fit!!! At narinig ko ang matamis na… 'Sige, sa'yo na.' Muntik ako mapakanta ng 'This Is The Moment' ni Erik Santos."

Thanking Regine for her generosity, Jolina called the singer her "fairy godmother" and wrote, "'Di ako makapaniwala na may nagkasiya sa akin na shoes mo kaya nilagay ko siya sa side table ko, hahaha! I love you, ate!"

Regine posted a comment on Jolina's post and said, "Ang cute mo, Jolen. But you have to wear it, masisira 'pag hindi, e. Love you!"

And in case you didn't know, Regine actually has an Instagram account for her enviable shoe collection. While she doesn't post often, one of her pictures from November 2018 features the shoe she gifted Jolina. Apparently, it's a pair of heels from Dolce & Gabbana and it's pretty when worn!