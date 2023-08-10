Rhian Ramos' ~*Flexing*~ Photo Wows The Internet: 'Workout reveal po'

"Goals!" That's what we said when we first saw Rhian Ramos' photo flexing her arm and back muscles. The definition on her back is just incredible, and she makes us want to hit the gym ASAP.

Her defined muscles only prove that Rhian's hard work and consistent gym routine have paid off.

Her friends even dropped comments admiring the results of her fit lifestyle. We totally agree with what Max Collins said.

Other netizens expressed their admiration, too! And we're super curious about Rhian's workout routine.

If Rhian got you inspired to focus on upper body workouts, you can try this beginner-friendly routine. We'll try this with you so dontcha worry. We're all in this together!

Thanks for inspiring us to work out, Rhian!