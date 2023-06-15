Rhian Ramos Speaks Up On Rumored Secret Romance With Michelle Dee: 'She's a wonderful girl'

Here’s news for all the shippers of best friends-turned-housemates Michelle Dee and Rhian Ramos. If you think the two ladies have some cute, secret romantic relationship going, you’ll probably be *disappointed* by Rhian’s latest statement.

In an interview, the Kapuso actress finally cleared the air, sharing that they’re both well aware of the dating rumors. "Naku matagal na yan. Actually even before she came out as bisexual, like two years ago, marami na kaming shippers."

She shares that they make fun of the rumors when they’re together. "Ang iba siguro hindi alam na we live in the same house. At natatawa kami sa tsismis kasi para nga kaming mag-asawa na! That’s why nagbibiruan kami—wifey and honey ang aming tawagan!"

Cut to the chase—are they truly a couple? Rhian answered, "I’m sorry to disappoint everyone, but we're not. Hanggang ship na lang talaga ‘yan. But she’s a wonderful girl and I’m just happy that everyone is tagging us and supporting her.”

She’s also not wary about how the rumors might affect her image. “Hindi naman. I don't worry. Siguro sanay na rin ako. People always have misconceptions so it doesn’t really bother me. I mean, as long as people I’m very close to know who I am then I don’t really worry what others might think."