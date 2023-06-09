Ricci Rivero Confirms Breakup With Andrea Brillantes

(UPDATED) Without divulging details, Ricci Rivero announced early Friday the end of his romantic relationship with Andrea Brillantes, amid allegations that he cheated on the actress.

"I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what we're going through. Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve whats left of our friendship," the basketball athlete said in tweet.

"I hope let’s stop creating your own versions and dragging other characters into these false accusations. I am sorry for whatever disappoinments it may have caused you - for everyone’s peace of mind, please allow ourselves to heal and move on peacefully without hate and pain," he added.

IMAGE Twitter/_ricciiirivero

Whispers of an alleged fallout between the two started circulating online when fans noticed that the actress didn't publicly *greet* Ricci for his birthday on May 25.

"Wala na ba kayo ni B?" a netizen commented on one of their photos.

"Sana bigyan niyo kaming fans ng confirmation na okay lang kayo. Napapraning na kami," says another.

IMAGE Instagram/ricciiirivero

IMAGE Instagram/blythe

On June 9, however, the basketball star was seen in a now-deleted Instagram story of former Miss Universe Philippines candidate Leren Mae Bautista. The post, which quickly gained attention, sparked rumors and raised eyebrows among netizens.

IMAGE Instagram/ricciiirivero

"Ricci Rivero, cheater?" a netizen tweeted.

IMAGE Twitter

IMAGE Twitter

On May 26, the beauty queen posted photos from Ricci's birthday outreach in Los Banos, Laguna, where she is a councilor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L E R E N B A U T I S T A (@lerenmaebautista)

As of writing, Andrea has not commented on the issue.

In April last year, actor-basketball player Ricci Rivero's grand gesture of asking Andrea to be his girlfriend went viral.

Earlier this year, Andrea meanwhile held up a sign asking Ricci if he could be her date for the Star Magical Prom, during a BLACKPINK concert.