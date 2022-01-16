Sharlene San Pedro And Ricci Rivero Share That They Both Prefer A Lowkey Relationship

Reel-life couple Sharlene San Pedro and Ricci Rivero are a good match in more ways than one, especially regarding their preferences for relationships. The two, who recently starred in the film “Happy Times” with Heaven Peralejo, showcased how they’re perfectly in sync when it comes to their opinions on Gen Z romances.

In an interview with their film’s writer G3 San Diego, #SharCci shared their takes on drawing the line between sharing your loved one on social media and keeping things lowkey.

“Gusto ko sinu-support yung craft ko, pero ayoko na super fine-flex ako,” Sharlene quips. “Alam mo yun? Iba kasi yun eh, yung sinusuportahan ka lang na kayo lang dalawa yung may alam and yung pino-post ka lagi, gusto nya naka-post lagi, naka-flex lagi, ayun yung di ko masyadong gusto.”

Ricci echoed his partner’s hot take: “Oo, yung personal, private. Mas ramdam mo na totoo yun.”

Further explaining what she’s looking for in a potential boyfriend, Sharlene reveals: “Hindi ako mag-geget to know with other people kapag di ko pinagkakatiwalaan or naramdaman ko na ang tingin sakin ay kumbaga, artista. Kapag naramdaman ko na ganoon tingin sa akin, ekis na agad. Gusto ko nakikita nya ako as Shar lang talaga, kung sino talaga ako off-cam.”

Both Shar and Ricci, whose love team initially started after being shipped by Twitter fans, are currently single. However, they both reiterated that they’re not the types to show off their S.O. online in the future.

Shar says, “Okay lang naman mag-post sa mga taong alam, kumbaga yung mga taong nakaka-alam, yung mga closest friends niyo. Di naman kailangan i-public lahat ng mga mangyayari sa buhay nyong dalawa. Maganda na for memories lang, kayong dalawa.”

As for Ricci, it’s all about veering away from other people’s unsolicited opinions. “Diba mas okay na basta happy kayo [and] alam niyo na mahal nyo isa’t isa,” he shares. “Mas okay na i-work niyo na lang yung things na nangyayari sa paligid nyo na controlled niyo. Wag nyo na ipa-control pa sa iba.”

The former UAAP star also had kind words about having Sharlene as his leading lady on his launching movie, saying he learned a lot from the Goin Bulilit alum. “First, I was excited, like what I've been telling you guys, I’m really into something new. Knowing that Shar has been in the showbiz for so long, alam ko na madami ako matutunan throughout the process. Yun na nga yung nangyari.”

Aww. Stay cool, you two!

