Ricci Rivero And Leren Bautista Were Spotted Together At A Basketball Game

What's Ricci Rivero's go-to date idea? Probably a date during a basketball game. The athlete made another public appearance with Leren Bautista—at a basketball match.

Ricci and Leren were both present during the recent University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) game between the University of the Philippines (UP) and De La Salle University (DLSU). Ricci was a former college team player for the UP Fighting Maroons.

Their recent attendance at the UAAP game appeared to be their first public appearance after photos of their private dates circulated online. Despite this, the rumored couple has yet to officially announce the real status of their relationship to the public.

ICYDK, Ricci, and Leren were first linked with each other amid Ricci and his ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes' breakup in June 2023. Although Ricci kept mum about the real reason for their split, Andrea has been spilling details after details on what went wrong between the two of them.

In response to Ricci's tell-all interview with Boy Abunda, the young actress claimed that Ricci left out important information about a certain scenario. "Sabi niya: 'LOL. Nakalimutan niya atang sabihin na hubad kong nadatnan yung girl,'" DJ Jhai Ho reported in a Marites University episode. Andrea did not mention who the girl was.

Months after their controversial split, Ricci was seen with the former beauty queen and now Los Baños, Laguna councilor Leren on several occasions. This triggered an official statement from Leren's office, strongly refuting the rumors about their romantic relationship. However, just weeks after their denial, photos and videos of the two taking photos with fans in a theme park, as they held hands and smiled at the cameras.

Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for this couple's hard launch!