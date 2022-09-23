Rico Blanco Pens A Short But Sweet Birthday Greeting For His 'Sweetheart' Maris Racal

Maris Racal's musical collaborator and real-life boyfriend Rico Blanco took to Instagram to pen a short but sweet birthday greeting for the singer who turned 25 on September 22.

Rico, who shared several photos and a video clip with Maris at the beach, wrote, "Happy birthday, sweetheart."

Rico also included a photo taken during Maris' intimate birthday bash held a day ahead of her birthday on September 21 where the couple also sang a duet of the song "Cruisin'" by Gwyneth Paltrow and Huey Lewis.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Maris confirmed that she was in a relationship with the ex-Rivermaya frontman in May 2021 and said that it was music that brought them together. At the time she said, "Sa music naman po, nagkataon lang na medyo pareho kaming dalawa. That's why mabilis naming nakuha ang writing ng isa't isa. Before kasi nag-meet kami through that and then nagkaintindihan na."

Talking about their many firsts as a couple in a vlog in June 2022, Maris briefly talked about how she felt when they first started dating. She said, "Noong naging tayo, 'di ba, hirap tayo mag-date kasi ayaw nating makita ng mga tao, kasi takot tayo baka 'di nila tayo maintindihan." Rico clarified that he felt the exact opposite. "Hindi ako takot."

MORE ON RICO AND MARIS:

Maris Racal Describes Her Relationship With Rico Blanco: 'Masaya lang, magaan. Happy'

LOL, So Cute! Rico Blanco Gives Maris Racal A Refresher In Driving

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Rico Blanco Is 'Surprised' To Be So Open About His Relationship With Maris Racal