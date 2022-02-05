LOL, So Cute! Rico Blanco Gives Maris Racal A Refresher In Driving

For the first time, Maris Racal did a vlog featuring her real-life boyfriend Rico Blanco.

Uploaded on February 5, the singer-actress documented how Rico gave her a refresher in driving.

Maris shared, "Today, nakakakaba yung video kasi ire-refresh ako ni Rico kung paano mag-drive ng kotse. Marunong na ako dati pa, nagdri-drive na ko. I aced my driving lessons and nakakuha na rin ako ng driver's license pero matagal na kasi ako hindi nagdri-drive so refresher lang 'to ngayon."

She added, "Ito rin yung first video ko with Rico sa vlog ko. So nakaka-excite, hindi ko alam kung saan tayo dadalhin ng video na 'to. Baka bad idea 'to or hindi, but I am here for it."

Maris shared to Rico that when she first took her driving lessons, she headed over to EDSA and Rico joked, "Kaya pala nagkaka-traffic traffic sa EDSA, doon ka pala tinuruan."

What's amazing is that even as Maris freaked out by passing motorcycles or cars behind them, Rico was just calm, patient, and encouraging. The Rivermaya frontman also gave Maris some tips and how to improve her driving skills.

The couple also did a quick Q&A where Rico asked, "Ano'ng tingin mo sa mga road trip?" Maris answered, "Type ko siya. Sobrang love ko yung road trips. Like us, nakailang road trips na din tayo, marami tayong napapag-uusapan. I love the part when walang signal, so hindi ako nagpho-phone. That's what you don’t like about me." Rico said, "Yay, I love it. Anywhere na walang signal, I love it!"

