Here’s What Rona Tai Has To Say To Body Shamers On Husband Eruption’s Post

When TV host Eric Tai a.k.a Eruption posted a photo of him with his wife Rona Tai and their child enjoying holiday at a resort, the comments were not all festive.

One particular comment, now deleted, made an offensive remark: "Why bro you can advise someone who can work out but your wife you can’t teach her to be fit."

Continue reading below ↓

Quickly coming to his wife’s defense, Eruption wrote back: "She’s one of Philippines’ most sought-after plus-sized model! Actually one of the best… you’ll see her on Avon, HnM. Cosmopolitan, SM & many more advertisements, prints, & commercials! #WomanEmpowerment"

Rona also thoughtfully reacted, not allowing bashers to deter her self-esteem. In an Instagram post, she handled it with verve, sharing an inspirational message: "To everyone that body-shamed me on my husband’s recent Christmas post. My prayer for you is to find true & unconditional love. Not just from your significant other, but also from yourself.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Love yourself enough even if you’re going through something that you will see its beauty and strength despite its imperfection. Know that you can body shame me all day long, but sweetheart, that doesn’t phase me!"

This isn’t the first time Rona has used her social media platform to take a stand on body-shaming. In 2018, the former Amazing Race Asia contestant posted an empowering message about her plus-sized mom bod.

Continue reading below ↓

She wrote, "I am proud of this strong body. My body has gone thru so much from knee surgeries, ectopic pregnancy, aches & pains yet it still continues to fight and now support a growing baby inside. So ladies, count your blessings and not your blemishes."

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

This Pinay Started An Inclusive Clothing Brand That Carries 10 Sizes

This Model Has The Most Inspiring Message About Loving Your Birthmarks

Geneva Cruz Tells Women They Can Wear A Bikini Despite Of Their Age Or Body Type