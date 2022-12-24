Ronnie Alonte Admits That He Once Let *Fame* Get Into His Head

When a person gets pushed into the spotlight at a very young age, they tend to process the experience differently. Such was the case for ex-Hashtags member Ronnie Alonte, who admits that he once let fame get into his head when he was a newbie in showbiz.

“Lumaki talaga yung ulo ko noon,” he says in a recent interview with Toni Gonzaga. “Siyempre kapag baguhan tapos nabigyan ka ng break, nakilala ka ng tao, yung mga fans nandiyan, ikinalaki po ng ulo ko yun. Minsan nakakalimutan ko na yung mga kaibigan kong non-showbiz na totoo kong kaibigan kasi gusto ko makipaghalubilo sa mga artista. Artista ako eh."

In a 2019 interview, he revealed that when he got his ~big break~ after his guesting on Gandang Gabi Vice in 2015, Ronnie would find himself choosing to spend time with his fellow celebrities, often forgetting his childhood friends in the process.

“Sabi ko parang hindi ako ito kasi hindi naman ako ganito. Kaya nung na-realize ko yun, bumalik ako sa Biñan, nakipag-[reconnect] ako sa mga kaibigan ko. Hanggang ngayon, ganun pa rin,” he explains.

Don’t worry, though! According to the actor, he has regretted his previous decisions and promised himseld that it would never happen again. He says, “Hindi ako magbabago talaga, promise ho. Napagsisihan ko na.” We've got your back, Ronnie!

