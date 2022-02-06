Rufa Mae Quinto Says Sorry For Her 'Sana all' Comment On A Post About The Late Cheslie Kryst

Rufa Mae Quinto has issued an apology after mistakenly leaving a comment on a post about the late former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst.

The actress-comedienne commented, "Sana all" on a news website's IG post that featured Cheslie wearing a two-piece swimsuit. The caption read, "Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, maraming pangamba sa pagtungtong ng 30-anyos; pumanaw Jan. 30."

Rufa Mae apparently was so in awe of Cheslie's appearance and had not read the full caption, causing her to share the reaction. She has since added a new comment to admit her mistake.

"Sensya na po, my deepest sympathy to her family," Rufa wrote. "Napakaganda at sexy kaya nasabi ko na 'Sana all ganyan ka-perfect.' Nabilib kasi ako sa ganda and sexiness. Nabitin lang po sa text and yes, 'di ko nabasa buong caption. Hanggang Miss USA lang po nakita ko. So yesh, read more nga.'"

In a separate comment, she also said, "[Condolences] po sa family."

Cheslie, a 30-year-old beauty queen, model, lawyer, and TV correspondent, was found lifeless outside a building in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen area on January 30. A coroner has ruled that she had committed suicide by jumping from the building's 29th floor. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family at this challenging time.

