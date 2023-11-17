Go, Go, Go Filipinas! Rufa Mae Quinto Nailed Her *Miss Universe-Inspired* Glam Shots

The Miss Universe 2023 competition is coming to an end this weekend but Rufa Mae Quinto is just getting started, as she posted Miss Universe-inspired glam shots on Instagram.

The actress-comedienne wowed netizens with her fiery poses. Barefoot in a shimmering black cocktail dress, Rufa Mae exuded ~*sexy and elegant~* vibes! Never veering away from her iconic line as a comedienne, she captioned her post with, "Todo na natin ito Philippines 2024!"

Comedian Macoy Dubs drew laughs and cheers because of his very wholesome Miss Universe-like introduction for Rufa Mae. "Rufa Mae is a 23 year old stunner from the Philippines. She loves Adobo and a motivational speaker. Her favorite quote is Go Go Go! Go go Go, PHILIPPINES," Macoy commented.

Several netizens expressed their love and appreciation for Rufa Mae, who definitely made an impression on social media. "Ba't nga ba di si name Rufa Mae ang sinasali sa mga ganyang laban," one comment read. Meanwhile, others called her Miss Universe 2024, signifying that—for them—the competition is already over because of Rufa Mae.

2023 has been a groundbreaking year for Miss Universe, as some of their policies have changed to be more inclusive and cater to more aspiring beauty queens. Married women and mothers are now competing for the Miss Universe crown, like Miss Colombia 2023 Camilla Avella.

The competition also makes way for transwomen as well, with Miss Universe Portugal 2023 Mariana Machete vying to be the first transgender Miss Universe titleholder.

Also important to note, there's no longer a restriction on the contestants' weight and physique. Miss Universe Nepal 2023 Jane Dipika Garrett flaunted her curves in the prelims round of Miss Universe and was applauded for her undeniable beauty and confidence.

By 2024, Miss Universe will lift the age restrictions for aspiring contestants—which is another fresh initiative from the pageant organization.

Meanwhile, Michelle Dee appears to be a crowd favorite with her stunning and impactful visuals during her first prelims performance. She was reportedly one of the Top 10 standouts.

The coronation night will be live-streamed on November 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. Philippine time on the official YouTube channel of the Miss Universe organization.