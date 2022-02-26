Ruffa Gutierrez Marks 10 Years Since Her Annulment From Yilmaz Bektas: 'No regrets, just love'

Ruffa Gutierrez recently marked 10 years since her annulment from Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas.

Posted on February 24 on Instagram, Ruffa shared a slideshow of images which included a photo from her wedding and photos of Lorin and Venice through the years.

She captioned her post by writing, "On this day, 10 years ago, my annulment was granted. Thank you, Facebook memories for making me remember."

Continue reading below ↓

"What a bittersweet journey it has been," Ruffa wrote. "I now realize that not everyone is going to stay forever but I still have to keep going and thank them for the life lessons that made me the woman I am today."

She added, "No regrets, just love."

Ruffa tied the knot with Yilmaz in a lavish wedding in 2003 and they officially split up in 2007. In February 2021, Ruffa said that Yilmaz is her "greatest love" but remains hopeful of finding her "forever love." She said, "Si Yilmaz ang greatest love ko. Pero ang pinaka-excited na excited ako, kung sino ang magiging forever love ko. The one that I'm gonna grow old with. Hindi naman ibig sabihin, greatest love mo, iyon ang makakasama mo habambuhay."