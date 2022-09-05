Ruru Madrid Reflects On That Time When Fame Admittedly Got To His Head

Celebs bank on their self-confidence before going in front of the camera. For some stars though, that high self-esteem can turn into over-inflated egos, especially if you have legions of supporters fawning over your every move.

In an interview for Toni Talks, Kapuso leading man Ruru Madrid, who got his breakout role in 2016 for Encantadia, reveals that there was a time when he let all the ~fame~ get to his head. "Nung time na ginagawa ko yung Encantadia, tuloy-tuloy yung projects na natatanggap ko, endorsements, everything. Na parang pakiramdam ko nun, wala nang makakapigil sa career ko."

He shared that being dubbed as the next Dingdong Dantes certainly made him feel good about himself. “Yung role ko non [sa Encantadia], dating role ni Dingdong Dantes. So everyone was saying na, 'You’re gonna be the next Dingdong Dantes,' lahat yun pumasok sa utak ko. Makakampante ka na sa sarili mo kasi ikaw na yung next eh.”

But according to Ruru, he had to learn his lesson the hard way. Because after Encantadia, he went through a rough patch in his career. "Siguro Miss Toni, pina-feel sakin ni God. After nung Encantadia, may ginawa akong projects pero pakiramdam ko di sya nagwo-work. Yung feeling na hanggang dito na lang yung career ko. Pinu-push ko yung sarili ko sa limits ko, pero walang nangyayari."

Then came the big offer to headline the fantasy-action series Lolong, which took three years of waiting to finally push through. "Three years kaming na-delay. Dun sa three years na yun, [naisip ko], 'Tama ba tong pinasok kong career? Baka di para sakin 'to.' Nawalan na 'ko ng gana. Nawala yung passion."

But as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait, because after what seems like a long period of hopelessly holding on, Lolong was launched—and the rest is history. Now, the show consistently tops nationwide ratings as one of the most-watched series in primetime.

Even with all the success he’s reaping, Ruru ensures that he has learned his lesson: to always have your feet on the ground even when you’re being catapulted to the top. "Sarap lang sa puso. Di ko mapigilan na maging emotional everytime na pinag-uusapan Lolong kasi iba yung hirap di lang para sakin pero sa lahat ng taong bumubuo ng show. Kasi lahat kumapit eh."

"So ngayon na dumaan ako sa hirap at pagsubok, di ko hahayaang mawala 'to. Mas magiging humble ako at mas mamahalin ko kung anong meron ako."

