Ryan Agoncillo opens up about his past struggles with alopecia

It hasn't been long since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and opened the internet's eyes to Jada Pinkett-Smith's alopecia, and already, more celebs are opening up about the hair loss condition. ICYDK, alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair to fall out in clumps.

During the April 2 episode of the noontime program Eat Bulaga!, host Ryan Agoncillo opened up about his past struggles with alopecia as he and Maja Salvador interviewed a contestant whose daughter had suffered from it. Ryan revealed that he had been diagnosed as early as his teens.

"Dabarkads, kasi nagulat din ako do'n sa sinabi ni Ma'am Jenette dahil ako, ako mismo ay na-diagnose na may alopecia," Ryan revealed. "Pero yung sa akin po mga ganyang edad, gaya ni Nicole, mga 17, nung ma-diagnose ako."

Ryan went on to share that he had to take weekly steroidal injections to manage his alopecia, which was more of a recurring kind. Still, he suffered significant hair loss at one point which he had to hide in his TV and film projects.

"Hindi ako umabot na total yung baldness," Ryan notes. "Pero umabot po kasi ako na yung may mga patch as big as my hand. Wala 'kong buhok sa likod. In fact, may mga serye dati, may mga pelikula dati na nalalabasan ko na kaya mahaba yung buhok ko, tinatakpan ko yung bald spot."

Watch Ryan's revelation about his alopecia here: