We're Loving Every Detail Of Sam Cruz's Disco-Themed 18th Birthday

Sam Cruz just turned 18, and we're loving the theme behind her recent celebration.

In a series of IG posts on August 27, Saturday, the second daughter of Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano shared photos from her glamorous 1970s disco-themed birthday bash.

"Groove is in the heart," Sam wrote. "Part 1 of my debut photo dump."

True to the theme, Sam wore different disco-inspired outfits, from a purple dress with gloves, to a shimmery gold number. Her photo with her sisters Angelina and Chesca Cruz looked like they came out of the pages of a magazine! The venue was styled with disco balls and metallic streamers and was further illuminated with neon lights.

Continue reading below ↓

Joining their kids for a family photo were Sunshine and Cesar, who had their marriage annulled in 2018. Also present was Diego Loyzaga, the girls' half-brother through Cesar and actress Teresa Loyzaga.

Happy 18th birthday, Sam!

MORE ON SAM CRUZ:

Sam Cruz Opened Up About Her Relationship With Her Dad Cesar Montano: ‘People can change’

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The ~*Cutest*~ Pink Outfits Of Sam Cruz That Will Inspire You To Dress Up

Just 7 Photos Of Sam Cruz That Prove The 'Golden Hour' ~*Glow*~ Is Real