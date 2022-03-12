Diego Loyzaga's Reunion With His Sisters And Dad Cesar Montano Is Super ~*Heartwarming*~

This past week, Diego Loyzaga reconnected with half-sister Angelina Cruz, Sam Cruz and Chesca Cruz along with their dad Cesar Montano!

On Instagram, Diego shared some photos from their family reunion with Cesar and his kids enjoying a game of basketball and badminton. The Greed actor wrote, "Fun, fun, fun family day with Maestro and the twins."

Angelina and Sam each posted responses to Diego's post, with Angelina writing, "Dream team!" and Sam responding, "Love you, Kuya!"

Angelina, Sam, and Chesca's mom, Sunshine Cruz wrote, "Finally, all five of you! More of this, please."

Diego's mom, Teresa Loyzaga interacted with Sunshine as she wrote, "When our children are happy, the mothers are happiest! @sunshinecruz718."

The Montano siblings have also been hanging out recently as seen on their Instagram posts in February:

Diego's reunion with his sisters and dad comes a week after the actor reconnected with Cesar, whom he has not seen in the last seven years. Talking about his reunion with his father, Diego wrote, "I apologize for the impulsiveness of my youth. If we could take back the words and the distance and the time wasted, I would."