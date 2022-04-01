So Cute! Sandara Park *Gushes* Over BIGBANG's Much-Awaited Comeback

K-pop superstars BIGBANG are gearing up for their much-anticipated comeback and VIPs are not the only ones thrilled!
On Friday, Sandara Park took to Twitter and responded to a fan asking if she's also excited about BIGBANG's new song.
"Of course!!! They will always be my idol, my dongsaengs and at the same time, oppa to be even if I am older than them," the former 2NE1 member replied and added a couple of laughing emojis.
ICYMI, BIGBANG is set to release their digital single titled "Still Life" on April 5, Monday. The boy group recently shared the members' individual teaser photos as well as a spoiler for the song's lyrics: "Our beautiful spring, summer, fall, and winter."
This marks BIGBANG's first music release in four years. In 2018, they dropped the song "Flower Road" as a way to say goodbye to fans before the group members' mandatory military enlistment.