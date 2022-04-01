Close
Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

So Cute! Sandara Park *Gushes* Over BIGBANG's Much-Awaited Comeback

She's a certified VIP!
by Bea Devesa | A day ago
Sandara Park Gusher Over BIGBANG's Comeback
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) INSTAGRAM/DARAXXI, YG FAMILY
Featured

K-pop superstars BIGBANG are gearing up for their much-anticipated comeback and VIPs are not the only ones thrilled!

On Friday, Sandara Park took to Twitter and responded to a fan asking if she's also excited about BIGBANG's new song. 

Fan Asks Sandara Park About BIGBANG's Comeback In Twitter
TWITTER/KRUNGY21

"Of course!!! They will always be my idol, my dongsaengs and at the same time, oppa to be even if I am older than them," the former 2NE1 member replied and added a couple of laughing emojis. 

Continue reading below ↓
Sandara Park Responds To A Tweet Asking Her About BIGBANG's Comeback
TWITTER/KRUNGY21

ICYMI, BIGBANG is set to release their digital single titled "Still Life" on April 5, Monday. The boy group recently shared the members' individual teaser photos as well as a spoiler for the song's lyrics: "Our beautiful spring, summer, fall, and winter."

G-Dragon's Teaser Photo
INSTAGRAM/BIGBANG_OFFICIAL
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Taeyang's Teaser Photo
INSTAGRAM/BIGBANG_OFFICIAL
Daesung's Teaser Photo
INSTAGRAM/BIGBANG_OFFICIAL
Continue reading below ↓
T.O.P's Teaser Photo
INSTAGRAM/BIGBANG_OFFICIAL
BIGBANG's
INSTAGRAM/BIGBANG_OFFICIAL
Continue reading below ↓

This marks BIGBANG's first music release in four years. In 2018, they dropped the song "Flower Road" as a way to say goodbye to fans before the group members' mandatory military enlistment. 

Read more stories about
K-UPDATES
topicShin Min AhtopicLee
Jong SuktopicHyun BintopicBTStopicSong
Joong KitopicPark
Shin Hye