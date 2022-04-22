Sandara Park Looks *Gorgeous* As The Newest Model For The Calvin Klein x Palace Collab

2022 is shaping up to be quite a year for Sandara Park! Fresh from her ~legendary~ Coachella performance with the rest of the 2NE1 members, Sandara was revealed to be the newest model for the American fashion house, Calvin Klein.

On April 21, Thursday, Sandara dropped photos of her modelling the latest Calvin Klein x Palace collaboration collection, CK1 Palace.

The veteran K-pop idol can be seen wearing Calvin Klein's signature underwear set and Palace's loose jeans.

In another Instagram post, Sandara revealed how she got her "11-line" abs ready for the photoshoot: "One hour of cardio in the morning on an empty stomach, a personal trainer, home training, diet, and 400 sit-ups before going to bed."

A day later, Sandara took to Twitter to share a variety of dishes, officially saying *goodbye* to her abs. She tweeted, "I worked hard. Let's eat!!! Goodbye, abs!!!"

Other Korean stars modeling for the collection include Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon and Street Woman Fighter dancer Noze.