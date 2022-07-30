Sandara Park Had A Special Moment Onstage At The K-Pop Masterz Concert: 'Sana nag-enjoy kayo!'

Sandara Park had *no clue* she would be suddenly called onstage during the K-Pop Masterz In Manila Concert last night, July 29, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The K-pop idol did not expect that GOT7's BamBam, one of the performers at the show, would suddenly ask her to address the audience during the concert. Sandara says she was just there merely as a part of the audience. Also headlining the show were GOT7's Jackson Wang and TREASURE.

"Grabe!!!" Sandara wrote in a tweet. "What a totally unexpected day today!!! Came here to support my dear brother @bambam1a and I ended up performing onstage. Nag-enjoy ba kayo?! Sana nag-enjoy kayo!!! Thank you, BamBam!!!"

Sandara also clarified that she was not at all one of the concert's artists, so she was not dressed for the impromptu performance.

"Actually, hindi talaga ako special guest sa show," Sandara wrote. "Came here just to support and watch lang talaga dapat. Kaya wala ako dalang damit pang-stage. Puro beach wear lang dala ko ahahaha." LOL! Still so gorge, though!

"But I had so much fun!!!" Sandara added. "Nakaka-miss 'no… Sana makabalik ulit ako."

ICYDK, Sandara and BamBam are managed by the same agency, ABYSS Company. As a Pinoy at heart, Sandara has been introducing her favorite Filipino food and drinks to BamBam, like tocino and beer. Too cute!

