Sandra Lemonon And Sol Mercado Get Engaged And Are Expecting Their First Child

Sandra Lemonon announced some exciting news a few days ago: She's now engaged!

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate representing Taguig City took to IG to share moments from the proposal of her now fiancé, PBA player Sol Mercado.

"Forever with you, @m3rcmywords," Sandra wrote in her post, where she shows the sparkler. "I love you."

In Sandra's following posts, she also revealed more photos from the proposal, where the couple also revealed that they're expecting their first child together.

Sol popped the question on the day of their gender reveal party, making the occasion a double celebration because of their engagement. They're going to have a baby boy!

Sandra first confirmed in September 2021 that she and Sol were dating.

Before Miss Universe Philippines 2020, Sandra also competed in Binibining Pilipinas 2018 and in Miss World Philippines 2016. She bid farewell to beauty pageants in January 2021.

Sol, meanwhile, is a free agent for the PBA. He last played for the NorthPort Batang Pier team in 2019.

Congrats, Sandra and Sol!