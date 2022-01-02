Netizens Think Sarah Geronimo Might Be Pregnant Based On Matteo Guidicelli's New Year Photos

Could Sarah Geronimo be pregnant?

That was the question on many netizens' minds as they viewed the New Year photos uploaded by Sarah's husband, Matteo Guidicelli.

The actor took to IG on January 1 to share photos with his family as they ushered in 2022.

"Grazie, 2021!! Looking forward [to] an awesome 2022 for everyone!! LOVE," Matteo wrote in his post, which featured pictures of him with Sarah and the Guidicellis as the sun set behind them.

Netizens couldn't help but leave comments on Matteo's upload, thinking that Sarah looked preggy in the pics.

"Buntis si Sarah?" asked one netizen.



"Baby bump?" speculated another.

Another netizen commented, "Looks like a baby is coming in 2022! Happy New Year!"



Meanwhile, other netizens noted that Sarah might just be full after a heavy meal.

"Busog lang po 'yan," one said. "Hindi po buntis."

Sarah was also seen holding a glass of wine in the IG New Year post of Matteo's mom, Glenna.

This isn't the first time that netizens speculated Sarah and Matteo were expecting. In August 2021, fans of the celeb couple became excited as Matteo posted about getting a family SUV.