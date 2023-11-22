OMG, Sarah Lahbati *Dropped* 'Gutierrez' From Her Instagram Bio

Oops, we just saw that Sarah Lahbati made the *subtle* move of removing 'Gutierrez' from her Instagram bio.

On November 11, 2023, Sarah's Instagram bio still included "Sarah Lahbati Gutierrez." However, on November 22, nearly two weeks later, the celebrity opted to only indicate her initials 'SLG'—which may still stand for "Sarah Lahbati Gutierrez." But you get it, no more Gutierrez s-p-e-l-l-e-d out.

Her sudden change of bio on IG comes amid rumors of her alleged breakup with her husband Richard Gutierrez. Recently, netizens have been clamoring to see Sarah and Richard together again in their Instagram photos. The two were known not just for their romance that began way back in 2012, but also for their ~*super PDA*~ posts on Instagram, which the Internet misses at the moment.

Despite the grueling rumors about their controversial split, Richard and Sarah are keeping mum about their updated relationship status. But this does not stop them from being active on social media. Even with the lack of the usual sweet couple pics, they are actively posting about some special occasions together with their respective families.

Here is Sarah's IG profile last November 11, 2023:

This is Sarah's IG profile on November 22, 2023:

Since August 29, 2023, no photo of Richard has been spotted in Sarah's IG feed. Instead, she has been posting more about her time spent with her two sons, Zion and Kai. Recently, she congratulated Zion via Instagram for his first-ever scuba dive experience together with her father, Abdel Lahbati.

A week ago, Richard posted a photo of him promoting a new car. In his post, he was spotted to have liked a comment saying, "Nice mister freedom." Some netizens think that it's Richard already admitting that he's now a free man, a.k.a single.

Meanwhile, Richard's sister, Ruffa Gutierrez, engaged in an interesting exchange with a netizen who was asking about Sarah in one of her posts. On November 21, Ruffa posted snaps from a recent relative's baptismal celebration which included a family photo with the whole Gutierrez fam. But Sarah was nowhere to be found in the photos.

In a now-turned-off comments section, one brave person asked, "San si Sarah." Ruffa frankly answered, "nasa beach *insert beach emoji*"

Days ago, Kapuso actress Kazel Kinouchi was rumored to have spent Halloween together with Richard. Netizens have then speculated that Kazel was the alleged third party in the controversial couple's relationship.

Kazel quickly dismissed rumors when some people over the Internet asked if she was in a relationship with the Kapamilya heartthrob. The newbie actress refuted the claims and even told some netizens to "get a life."

On November 20, snippets of a TikTok live surfaced where Kazel clarified her connection to Richard. She declared that she was just Richard's neighbor. "Kapitbahay lang po namin 'yon. Maawa po kayo sa akin, 'wag niyo akong pag-chismisan," Kazel said.