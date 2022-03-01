Seo Ye Ji Apologizes For Her Scandal With Kim Jung Hyun In 2021

Seo Ye Ji recently issued a formal apology following her scandal with Kim Jung Hyun in 2021.

According to Soompi, the South Korean actress released the following apology on February 27:

"Hello, this is Seo Ye Ji. I sincerely apologize for the fact that I’m conveying my feelings so late through these written words," Ye Ji wrote.

"Seeing all of the reproach and the many things that have been said about me, I have been taking time to reflect on myself up until now. I would like to sincerely apologize for making many people uncomfortable due to my shortcomings," she continued.

"Once again, I sincerely bow my head and apologize for the fact that I have disappointed you greatly. All of this stemmed from my immaturity, and I will work hard to behave more carefully in the future and show you a more mature version of myself."

Ye Ji was swept in controversy in April 2021 after news outlet Dispatch released a series of texts from her demanding that Jung Hyun ask for modifications to the script of the drama he was filming at the time, Times. Jung Hyun's leading lady was Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Ye Ji allegedly wanted Jung Hyun to limit his romantic or intimate scenes with Seohyun.

The Dispatch report also noted that Jung Hyun looked uncomfortable during the press conference for Times and that 13 episodes had been removed from the series.

Ye Ji's agency released a statement claiming that similarly, Jung Hyun had also made similar requests to Ye Ji and that their conversation was typical of lovers jealous about physical contact with others. In May 2021, Ye Ji's agency confirmed that she would no longer be a part of the K-drama, Island.

