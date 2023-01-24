Seth Fedelin On His *Friendship* With Francine Diaz: ‘Ang hirap na kaibigan lang’

Since the announcement of their pairing in the revenge drama Dirty Linen—their first project as an *official* love team—Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz have been sparking dating rumors online. While the actor has admitted that he used to have feelings for Francine and considers her his “best friend,” the two have yet to confirm the real ~status~ of their relationship.

We still couldn’t help but feel kilig for the two, though! ICYMI, Francine recently revealed that her only wish is for her and Seth to always be friends, but the actor said that he can’t promise to be *just friends* with his love team partner.

IMAGE Instagram/francinesdiaz

“Baka hindi ko matupad na friendship lang,” he reveals during their TV guesting on It’s Showtime. “Yung pangako na yun, syempre para sa akin, ang hirap na kaibigan lang.” OMG!

He even had a special message for her! “Francine, ngayon palang hihingi na ako ng malaking malaking pasensya, dahil yung sinabi mo kaninang pangako na kailangan kong tuparin, mukhang sasablay ako dun.” So adorbs!

IMAGE Instagram/francinesdiaz

With their undeniable chemistry on and off-screen, who knows? After all, Francine also revealed that there’s a *possibility* for her to give Seth a chance!

You can watch Seth and Francine's TV guesting here:

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

