Shaina Magdayao In Isolation As She Recounts Her Journey With COVID-19

Shaina Magdayao recently recounted her experience with COVID-19 in an Instagram post shared on January 12.

Written on her third day of isolation, the actress revealed she tested positive on January 9 as her symptoms began to show one day after receiving her booster shot on January 7. She said, "We thought my fever was just due to my shot."

Shaina said she kept feeling worse day by day. After receiving her positive COVID test results, the actress shared, "Fever is consistently 38-39, super sore throat, bad caught and phlegm, and just today, rashes all over."

Shaina added, "Most of the people I know are positive or recovering. Thank God my family is safe and healthy. Grateful for friends and family who have been checking on me every single positive day."

The actress ended her post with a prayer: "Praying for everyone's safety… May your healing cover our minds and bodies. Fill our hearts and minds with your peace. Heal and strengthen us, o Lord. Amen."

The actress also received a care package of fruits and flowers from her Ang Probinsyano co-stars Coco Martin and Julia Montes. The actress posted on Instagram Stories, "Ay, sus naman. Your love and messages are enough but thank you for this! Love you both, my dear Rodel and my dear baby sis Julia."