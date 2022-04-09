Sharlene San Pedro Looks Forward To Her Graduation As She Successfully Defends Her Thesis

Defending your college thesis can be nerve-wracking, but former Goin' Bulilit actress Sharlene San Pedro got over her nerves and successfully defended her college thesis!

On Twitter, Sharlene shared the goods news on April 7, where she tweeted, "Thesis defended. Road to graduation na!"

The singer-actress also shared some snaps of her thesis defense which was done virtually. She also took a photo of the title of her thesis, "In the Limelight: A Phenomenological Study on the Social Media Bashing Experience to the Emotional Health of Selected Public Figures."

In 2019, Sharlene tweeted that she was producing a thesis about social media bashing. She wrote, Gumagawa akong thesis tungkol sa social media bashing at mga gumagawa ng fake news sa mga public figure.” She also asked her followers to send her a direct message to join her survey.

Sharlene is set to graduate with a degree in Psychology at AMA University and Colleges.

Fellow celebs who congratulated Sharlene on her new milestone include Jasmine Curtis-Smith who wrote, "You are an inspiration! Congrats, Sharlene!" and fellow Goin’ Bulilit alum Miles Ocampo, who said, "So proud of you!"

