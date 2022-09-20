Sharon Cuneta Reveals Why She Doesn't Buy Her Daughters ~Expensive~ Designer Pieces

Designer accessories are often the cornerstone of any fabulous ensemble. For proof, ask Megastar Sharon Cuneta, who has an incredible collection of luxe bags and shoes that elevate her outfits—from classics to fashion-forward trendy pieces! She even passed on her lavish taste in fashion to her eldest daughter KC Concepcion, who has an equally impressive designer wardrobe of her own.

That said, it seems like it’s a different story for her other daughter Frankie Pangilinan a.k.a. Kakie, who only got her first designer shoes at 18, right before she went off to college in New York. She scored herself a pair of Chanel mules, which her style savvy mom refers to as “investment footwear.”

Sharing the story behind the surprise gift, Sharon wrote on Instagram, “Surprised Kakie today by asking Madel of @madeloveluxe to come over with several pairs of footwear to have Kakie choose from. Her first branded ones since she was a toddler! She’s been a really good kid—a loving daughter—and I wanted her to pick some good pairs for when she goes off to college.”

She reveals that she hasn’t really spoiled her kids growing up, giving them only a "modest" amount of money for shopping to instill the value of humility. “She was naiiyak because we have always given our children a modest budget for shopping, and they aren’t spoiled and have very few expensive things. That way, they know the value of hard-earned money and appreciate it so much when they receive well-made investment pieces.

"She was so happy! Eighteen na siya and I am grateful she never turned into a monster throughout her teenage years! Hahaha! #offtocollege #collegegirl I love you, Baba! @frankiepangilinan.”

Kakie is the eldest daughter of Sharon with her husband Kiko Pangilinan. Aside from her older sister KC, she has two other siblings: Miguel and Miel, who recently celebrated her 18th birthday with the grooviest disco-themed party.

