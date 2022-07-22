SISTAR Is *Reuniting* For A Performance And We Are Crying

Our summer queens are back!

SISTAR is reuniting for a special performance on Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook on July 22, Friday.

The K-pop girl group is set to perform a variety of their summer hits on the music program's final episode, including "Alone", "Loving U", "Shake It,", "Touch My Body", and "I Swear."

SISTAR will be joined by Kim Jong Kook, Gummy, MeloMance, and many more for Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook last episode with the theme "Our Special Day."

ICYDK, this is the first time the group is performing together on stage since their disbandment in 2017.

"If we were to reunite as a full group, we obviously thought it would be on Sketchbook," they shared in a statement.

STAR1 (SISTAR's fandom name) have also been enjoying the interactions between the members. Bora, Soyou, and Dasom joined Hyolyn in a dance challenge for Hyolyn's latest single "No Thanks."

Continue reading below ↓

Since the group's disbandment five years ago, Bora and Dasom have been promoting as actresses while Soyou and Hyolyn have debuted as solo artists.