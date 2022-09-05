Is SISTAR's Soyou The *Next* K-Pop Artist Coming To Manila?

The first ever Korea Festival is happening in Manila and a SISTAR member is *rumored* to be gracing the event!

On August 22, Korea Travel Organization (KTO) announced that the festival will be held on September 10 and 11 at the Glorietta Activity Center and Palm Drive Activity Center, Makati City.

Along with the announcement, KTO also teased fans about a special surprise guest coming to the festival.

KTO shared on Instagram, "A very big SURPRISE to all K-pop fans! Get ready to SHAKE IT 'cause SOMEone is coming to Manila to See You! Sino SiYa?"

After the teaser dropped, fans quickly ~speculated~ that the guest artist is none other than SISTAR's Soyou!

Soyou was a member of the K-pop girl group SISTAR best known for their hit song "Shake It", among others. In 2014, Soyou also gained recognition for "Some", her popular duet song with Junggigo.

If the speculations turn out to be true, this will be Soyou's first time perfoming in the country.

In addition to the Korea Festival, the Korea Travel Fair is also slated to happen the same day.

KTO added, "Get ready for the Korea Travel Fair! Prepare your passports and visas as we've invited our partner airlines and travel agencies to help you plan your next Korea trip!"



The events are hosted by the KTO Manila Office in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines.