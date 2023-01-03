Wow, Small Laude Is One Proud Mom To Allison Who Made It To A *Prestigious* College in LA

One proud mama! Vlogger and socialite Small Laude has expressed her joy for her 18-year-old daughter Allison Laude's latest achievement in the most adorable way. ICYMI, Allison recently passed the admissions exam for the prestigious school Claremont McKenna College in California, and her mom took to Instagram to share the milestone.

“Congratulations, Allison! So proud of you! Despite the fact that mom wanted you to stay. Time flies so fast. I can’t believe you’re going to college,” she wrote, sharing a heartwarming video that showed their family’s reaction upon learning the good news. She also added that Claremont is her daughter’s first choice in college, making the accomplishment even sweeter. What a feat!

With a reputation for instilling high standards of creative excellence, the institution has an impressive alumni to match, including the likes of actor Robin Williams and screenwriter and producer Douglas Day Stewart. According to a report, the tuition fee starts at $60,715 or approximately P3,339,325 per semester. Founded in 1946, it ranks number 9 among 2022’s list of top National Liberal Arts Colleges in the US.

Congratulations, Allison!

