Woah, Snoop Dogg Confirms Collaboration With BTS

BTS apparently reached out to him!
by Bea Devesa | 4 hours ago
Snoop Dogg Confirms Collaboration With BTS
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) INSTAGRAM/BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL, INSTAGRAM/SNOOPDOGG
BTS is collaborating yet again with another Hollywood artist!

During his red carpet appearance for the show American Song Contest, rapper Snoop Dogg announced that his collaboration with the popular K-pop boy group is in the works. 

"I’m going to let them tell you about it but it’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s a vibe. I make good music. They make good music and we ended end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

In January, Snoop Dogg revealed in a podcast that BTS reached out to him for a possible collab: "I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now and I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do this."

This is not the first time Snoop Dogg entered the world of K-pop. In 2011, he was featured in the remix version of Girls' Generation's song "The Boys." The American rapper was also a featured artist in Psy's 2014 single "Hangover."

Meanwhile, BTS has a *long* list of past collaborations with international artists, including Halsey, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, to name a few.

