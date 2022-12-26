Oh No! Sofia Andres And Daniel Miranda Spark Breakup Rumors With Separate Christmas Posts

Trouble in paradise?

Speculations of an alleged breakup between Sofia Andres and her partner Daniel Miranda are currently circulating online, shortly after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the two had separate Christmas posts on Instagram with their baby Zoe.

Given that the lovebirds are always posting their family photos in the app, their fans couldn’t help but speculate that the two are going through a rough patch.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

All rumors aside, we hope ~all is well~ between the two, who shared the wonderful news that they’re building their second home last October. "Thank Lord God for always keeping me on the right track & guiding me every step of the way," Sofia wrote, coupled with adorable photos of her and Daniel along with their daughter with her mini shovel! Just three months prior, the actress also made a video compilation of their fam’s sweet moments, captioning it "My heart, my soul."

Watch now

Neither Sofia nor Daniel has commented on the issue as of writing.

MORE FROM COSMO:

‘Expensive Brunette’ Is The Latest Hair Color Trend Celebs Are Obsessed With

Nadine Lustre Just Launched An Online Shop Where You Can Buy Her Pre-Loved Items

We Want Neutral Swimsuits Now, Thanks To Kylie Verzosa