We're Loving Nico Bolzico And Solenn Heussaff's ~Low-Key~ And Hilarious Gender Reveal For Baby Number 2

Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico love to get creative when announcing *big* family news, and this time, the couple is at it again!

In an Instagram post on September 25, Nico posted a short video clip where he was having the "boyfriend talk" but the camera zooms out to reveal Nico addressing the baby in Solenn's tummy. Nico wrote in the caption, "They are never too young to have the 'Boyfriend Talk.'"

In the video, Nico said, "I know you’re very young but you are my daughter and we need to have this conversation about boyfriends. Don't worry, I'll make it short. You cannot have a boyfriend 'til you are 23 years old. Love you!"

Solenn shared the video on her Instagram Stories and addressed people who guessed that their second child would be a boy. She said, "To everyone that said they were 100% sure it was a boy and they are never wrong."

Solenn and Nico announced that they were expecting their second baby in July 2022. In an interview in May 2022, the actress opened up about wanting to have another baby following Thylane who was born on New Year's Day in 2020. Solenn said that she was ready for another baby and said, "Well, 'yon, I'm not getting any younger. Siyempre naman, I think it's a nice gap to have at least two, three-year gap."

