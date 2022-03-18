Daebak! Somi Bought A House And A Shop For Her Parents

Not only is Jeon Somi a talented K-pop artist, she's also such a good daughter!

Somi appeared as a guest in a recent episode of Mnet's TMI Show where she revealed the *expensive* gifts she bought for her parents.

The K-pop soloist shared that she gifted her parents a house and a space for them to open a shop.

"This was only possible because I debuted at a young age," she explained.

The 21-year-old also talked about purchasing her "dream car"—the Mercedes-AMG G 65—last year, saying, "I bought a multi-million won car last year. It was my dream car, and I love it. I don't wish for any other cars at the moment." (Fun fact: Somi mentions the car in her 2021 song "XOXO.")

She also added, "I actually would like to buy a car for my parents in the near future."

Somi rose to popularity after appearing in the 2016 idol survival show Produce 101. She eventually debuted in the project group I.O.I. After her contract with JYP Entertainment ended, she joined The Black Label and debuted as a solo artist in 2019.

Wishing you more success, Somi!