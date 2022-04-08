Confirmed: Son Na Eun Is Leaving Apink After 11 Years

It's a sad day for Pink Pandas (Apink's fandom name).

On April 8, Son Na Eun announced her departure from the K-pop girl group Apink.

The idol-turned-actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt letter to fans: "I thought a lot about how to tell this and even as I write this now, I have a lot of worries. I am leaving Apink, whom I have been with for 11 years."

"Apink has been together for a long time and is like a family. After much deliberation and it was not an easy decision, I too will now become another Panda supporting Apink," she added.

Na Eun also thanked the Apink members, saying, "To the members, the IST officials who have worked hard from the beginning of Apink, and the most precious fans, I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who gave me the happiest time that made my teens and 20s the most dazzling.”



"I think the way I can repay you is to keep the name of Apink Son Na Eun in my heart and show a better side so that I won't be ashamed of that name. Love Apink a lot and I will sincerely support you. Until now, it was Apink's Son Na Eun," she ended her letter.

Continue reading below ↓

Apink's agency, IST Entertainment, released a statement to discuss the group's future activities: "Apink's 11th anniversary fan song, which is scheduled to be released on April 19, will be the starting point of the group activities as five members."

Son Na Eun made her debut as a member of Apink in 2011. In 2021, it was announced that she will be promoting as an actress under YG Entertainment.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We wish Na Eun and the Apink members all the best.