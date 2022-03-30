Heads Up, Stray Kids' Manila Concert And Running Man's Fan Meet Are Happening *Soon*

Good news, PH fans! You will soon be able to *meet* your favorite Korean artists in person.

Concert promoter Pulp Live World just announced the resumption of in-person concerts and fan meetings in the Philippines. In a Facebook update posted on March 30, Pulp Live World revealed the list of tours with stops in Manila—including K-pop boy group Stray Kids and the cast of the popular variety show Running Man!

The news comes at the heels of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID)'s approval of placing the National Capital Region under Alert Level 1. Guidelines under Alert Level 1 include no restrictions in mass gatherings at "venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters."

Stray Kids' World Tour District 9: Unlock concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena. As of writing, the new show date is yet to be announced.

Continue reading below ↓

ICYDK, the group was supposed to perform in Manila in 2020 but the event was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

In March 2022, Stray Kids shared they are gearing up for their second world tour Maniac. According to a Soompi report, the boy group will have stops in Japan and the United States. They are also said to be adding more dates and cities for the upcoming tour *soon*.

Following Pulp's announcement, Filipino Stays (Stray Kids' fandom name) took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the upcoming District 9: Unlock concert, specifically the possibility of a Maniac tour show instead.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Running Man: A Decade Of Laughter Tour fan meeting in Manila is also happening! While the exact show date is yet to be disclosed, Pulp Live World announced that the event will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The fan event was originally scheduled to happen in February 2020.