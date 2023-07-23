Sue Ramirez Denies A Rumored Rift With Maris Racal: 'Imbento kayo'

Sue Ramirez can *not* believe just how far some netizens will go to spread rumors about her friendship with Maris Racal.

On her birthday, July 20, Sue posted photos from her birthday pictorial, and Maris greeted her in the comments.

"Happy birthday," read Maris' message, which seemed to draw a reaction from fans of the two. One netizen even alleged that the BFFs had had a falling out and that Sue had sided with new friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Dodd (@sueannadoodles)

"At least we know Maris didn't give up sa friendship nila at nag-suffer pa nga ng anxiety. Ganun talaga life, basta alam mo may dumating lang na naging reason ng fallout ng friendship nila. Sue took a side and she picked her 'new friends.'"

Maris replied, "Hoy, 'wag kang panira ng birthday. Ok kami; imbento kayo."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In a separate comment, Sue went on to express her disgust over the rumor.

"'Di puwede busy kami sa buhay at blessed kami sa work? Porke 'di nagkikita, 'di na magkaibigan? Ano ba 'yan? Kadiri kayo hahaha. Ok na? Malinaw na ba guys? O kayo pa din ang mas may alam at masusunod? Hahaha 'wag kayong BV. WALANG ISSUE, kayo lang gumagawa. Tama na 'tong kalokohan na 'to."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Just goes to show that Sue won't take any BS from malicious netizens.

MORE ON SUE RAMIREZ:

8 Times Sue Ramirez And Maris Racal Were The Definition Of Friendship Goals

Maris On Lesbian Rumors With Sue: 'Wala po kaming relasyon'

Sue Ramirez Claps Back At Netizen Who Said That Her Chest Looked Like A 'Plywood'