Sunshine Cruz Is *Furious* With Netizens Spreading Rumors Her Daughter Sam Is Pregnant

Sunshine Cruz is not happy with rumors that spread recently about her 17-year-old daughter, Sam Cruz.

The actress took to her Facebook page to air her frustration and anger with netizens who publicly speculated that Sam might be pregnant, based on a photo.

"FAKE NEWS!" Sunshine wrote in her FB upload, where she compiled screenshots of people and FB pages' posts. "So easy to destroy and make fun of someone by spreading lies on social media. Piliin niyo pinaglalaruan niyo, huwag yung bata o MINOR pa."

Continue reading below ↓



Netizens were referring to a picture that Sunshine took over the holidays where she posed with her three daughters, Angelina, Chesca, and Sam. In the photo, Sam clasped her hands together as she linked arms with her mom.

This isn't the first time that Sunshine has lashed out at netizens whom she feels are attacking her daughters. In July 2020, people left inappropriate comments on her photo where she and her girls wore swimsuits while in a pool. Sunshine called the netizens who left the said toxic comments "sexual predators" and "manyak."