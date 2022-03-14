Sunshine Cruz On Daughter Sam's Pregnancy Rumors: 'Minamadali niyo naman ako maging lola'

Sunshine Cruz recently took to social media to reiterate for the *second* time that her daughter Sam Cruz is not expecting.

The actress posted a picture of two screenshots on her Facebook page of netizens who were speculating that Sam might be pregnant after Sunshine posted a picture of her with her eldest daughter Angelina Cruz.

"Sorry... buntis po ba?" one netizen commented on Instagram. The mom replied with a simple "Nope!"

One netizen also wrote under Sunshine's Facebook post: "May apo na siya soon pero still hot mommy si Sunshine," to which she responded with, "Naku Marites, stop na po. 'Wag mag-akusa. Fake news po 'yan."

Sunshine aired out her frustration on her Facebook page, uploading the two screenshots and writing, "Minamadali niyo naman ako maging lola. I hope this answers your question. I deleted some comments dahil dumarami na sila."

She took the time to remind people that their unsolicited comments might be one of the reasons teens feel the need to edit their faces and bodies for pictures. "Eto ang isa sa nagiging rason kung kaya maraming tao o kabataan ang sobra kung mag-edit ng kanilang mga katawan at mukha sa social media. Let's be more sensitive towards other people," Sunshine concluded.

This is not the first time Sunshine reminded netizens not to speculate on her daughters' appearances. Last year, the mom also posted on Facebook to call out comments that speculated her daughters might be pregnant. "So easy to destroy and make fun of someone by spreading lies on social media. Piliin niyo pinaglalaruan niyo, huwag yung bata o MINOR pa," she wrote.