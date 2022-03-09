LOL! Super Junior Members Call Donghae's Phone A 'Pandora's Box' Due To This *Wild* Video

Who doesn't love Super Junior's ~crazy~ stories?

SuJu members Yesung, Donghae, and Siwon made a guest appearance at SBS Power FM's Two O'Clock Escape Cultwo Show where they revealed a *wild* behind-the-scene story during their dance practice for the hit song "Sorry Sorry."

Donghae shared, "I came back to the dormitory after practice but I was still excited. I called Leeteuk and Siwon to practice again and went to the practice room together. Wearing a beanie was trendy back then so I remember we danced to 'Sorry Sorry' wearing only a beanie and underwear."

He jokingly added, "I recorded it and occasionally, I send it to the members and say that we have memories like this. If we upload this, the number of views will be no joke. I don't watch variety shows when I'm bored, I watch the videos of the members that I filmed."

Siwon likened Donghae's phone to "Pandora's box", saying, "If Donghae's phone goes missing or people with evil intentions hack it, the videos in there will cause a lot of laughter. It's a Pandora's box.”

Continue reading below ↓

Super Junior recently released both the Winter for Spring and Winter versions of their latest single "Callin."