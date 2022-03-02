Sylvia Sanchez Defends Son Arjo Atayde From Bashers Who Say He’s Just *Using* Maine Mendoza

Sylvia Sanchez might be an industry veteran used to criticism, but it’s another matter altogether when bashers direct hate towards her children, especially to Arjo Atayde, who is in a three-year relationship now with Kapuso star Maine Mendoza.

“Nanay ako na nasasaktan, mare. Di pwedeng di ako mainis o magalit diba,” the 50-year old actress tells Ogie Diaz in an interview. “Kasi di naman totoo eh. Di naman totoo yung sinasabi na ginagamit namin si Maine.”

“Hindi pa tumatakbo si Arjo, binato na ‘yan sa anak ko eh,” she says, pertaining to the bashing they got way before Arjo’s electoral run as representative of Quezon City this year. “Pati nga ako, ginagamit ko daw si Maine dahil wala daw kaming mga career. Hindi daw kami sikat.”

She reveals that Maine, being aware of the negative comments, even took her time to apologize to her. “Sa totoo lang, hiyang hiya si Maine. Sabi niya, ‘Tita, I’m sorry.’” She quickly dismissed the apology, telling her, ‘Maine, hindi ikaw namba-bash, hindi ikaw naninira, at hindi ganun ang paniniwala mo samin. So okay na kami dun. Masaya na kami.’”

Sylvia also shared that Arjo is highly protective of Maine, who became a household name in 2015 after teaming up with Alden Richards in the noontime show Eat Bulaga. In fact, just so everyone knows, he doesn’t even bring her to any of his campaign activities. “Dun nga 'ko bilib kay Arjo. Alam mo pinoprotektahan talaga ni Arjo si Maine. Sabi talaga ni Arjo, ‘Ayoko sya i-front, ayoko syang dalhin dun. Gusto kong manalo dahil si Arjo ako, dahil pinagkatiwalaan ako ng mga tao. Dahil ginusto at minahal ako ng District 1. Hindi dahil ginamit ko si Maine.’”

Her take on the bashers who still attack them online? “Yun paniniwala nila, edi hayaan natin sila. Saka sila, nasasabi lang nila yan sa socmed. Walang mga mukha. Laban tayo pag harap-harapan. 'Pag socmed, useless lang yun eh.”

When asked if she knows if we're hearing some wedding bells between Arjo and Maine soon, Sylvia candidly answered, “Actually, nasabi na naman yan ni Arjo, pero yung plano nila, hindi ko pa alam. Wala pa.”

But if there's something she’s excited about, it's the thought that she's going to be a ~*future lola*~ someday. “Actually, naghihintay ako. Sino bang hihindi? 50 na ‘ko mare, gusto ko na magka-apo. Diba, sa totoo lang. Eh wala pa rin kasi may mga career pa [si Arjo at Maine], meron pang gustong maabot yung dalawa. So kahit na anong gusto kong apo, dun muna ako sa doggies,” she ends with a laugh.

