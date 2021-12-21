Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde Just Celebrated Their 3rd Anniversary With A Romantic Sunset Cruise

Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde just celebrated another milestone in their relationship: their third anniversary!

Maine posted their touching photos together as they enjoyed a romantic sunset cruise.

"Happy third," Maine wrote in her post, which featured photos of the ship decked out in red balloons with a lovely picnic setup. We can't help but be kilig with their pics clinking glasses of champagne and gazing at the setting sun while in each other's arms.

"Life with you just keeps getting better," Arjo also wrote on his IG page. "Happy 3rd anniversary, my bubba pie pie." Aww.

Netizens first spotted Maine and Arjo together sometime in 2018. It was only in January 2019 when Arjo confirmed that they were exclusively dating, and went IG official with a public date in February that year.

Since then, the two have been more open about their special moments together, like when they went on a cute weekend date to Universal Studios Singapore, rode motorcycles going to a LANY concert, and when Maine taught Arjo's family the "Tala" dance!

It looks like this couple is in love with the ocean. They actually celebrated their first and second anniversary at the beach!

Happy third anniversary, Maine and Arjo!